Pedestrian Airlifted After Hit By Car In Rockport (DEVELOPING)

One person needed to be airlifted to an area hospital after they were hit by a car in Rockport, unconfirmed reports said.

The incident happened on near the Cumberland Farms on Railroad Avenue on the afternoon of Friday, Sept. 16, Rockport Police said on Facebook.

Traffic was being diverted from the area as a result of the incident, police added. The pedestrian's exact condition was unknown.

This is a developing story so check back for updates.

