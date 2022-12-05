No Injuries Reported After 2-Alarm Fire Damages Swampscott Home: Report

A home on the North Shore was severely damaged by a two-alarm fire over the weekend, the Patch reports.

The fire broke out at 133 Elmwood Road in Swampscott in the afternoon of Sunday, Dec. 5, Swampscott's local fire union said on Facebook.

The fire started outside of the home and spread to a detached garage, the Patch reports. Photos and videos posted to social media captured massive flames spewing from the back of the building.

Multiple crews from several neighboring helped contained the fire including Salem, Marblehead, Nahant, Lynn, Revere and Peabody, Swampscott's fire union added. No injuries were reported.

No other information of the fire has been officially released. Daily Voice has reached out for more information

