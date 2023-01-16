Contact Us
No Injures Reported After Weekend Fire Decimates Middleton Home: Officials

The aftermath of a fire at a home on Log Bridge Road in Middleton. Photo Credit: Middleton Police and Lynnfield Fire

No injuries were reported after a fire tore through a Middleton home this weekend, officials said. 

Crews responded to the fire at a home on Log Bridge Road behind the Market Basket Plaza just after 1 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, the Middleton Fire Department said on Facebook. Upon arrival, firefighters saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the single-family home. 

It was quickly determined that no one was inside and crews began attacking the fire, the department said. The house was determined a total loss and the family is now without a home.

"Juliano's home caught fire in Middleton, MA and all of its contents are a total loss. Luckily no one was home when it happened but everything they own is gone," a GoFundMe campaign reads. "He has three children and will need help from the community to get back on their feet."

The campaign is looking to raise $10,000. People interested in donating can do so by clicking here. The family is also taking drop-off donations for the children, ages 6, 8 and 13. 

Meanwhile, the cause of the fire remains under investigation. 

