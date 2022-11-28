Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice serves Andover, Beverly, Gloucester, Haverhill, Lawrence, Lynn, Methuen, Peabody, Salem & Saugus
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Major Storm System Expected To Bring Strong Winds, New Round Of Rain To Region
Police & Fire

NH State Trooper Uses Cruiser To Bring Wrong-Way Driver From Swampscott To Halt

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
The State Trooper's cruiser sustained slight cosmetic damage while brining the wrong-way driver to a stop The State Trooper's cruiser sustained slight cosmetic damage while brining the wrong-way driver to a stop
The State Trooper's cruiser sustained slight cosmetic damage while brining the wrong-way driver to a stop Photo Credit: New Hampshire State Police on Twitter
New Hampshire State Troopers help bring a wrong-way driver to a stop on I-95 South New Hampshire State Troopers help bring a wrong-way driver to a stop on I-95 South
New Hampshire State Troopers help bring a wrong-way driver to a stop on I-95 South Photo Credit: New Hampshire State Police on Twitter

A New Hampshire State Police Trooper used his cruiser to bring a wrong-way driver to a stop on a state highway overnight, authorities said. 

Troopers heard about a wrong-way driver going north on I-95 South near Exit 1 in Seabrook, NH, around 1:14 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, New Hampshire State Police report. 

Responding troopers attempted to stop the vehicle as it approached the Hampton Toll Plaza in Hampton, NH, police continued. However, the vehicle did not stop and kept going in the wrong direction. 

After troopers could not bring the car to a stop using lights and sirens, Trooper Peter Sankowich used his cruiser to tap the vehicle and guide it to the shoulder where it later stopped. Trooper Sankowich's cruiser sustained minor cosmetic damage as a result, police said.

Troopers later identified the driver of the 2010 Hyundai Sonata as 79-year-old David Garriss of Swampscott, MA, who appeared disoriented and confused. He, and his elderly female passenger, were taken to Seabrook Emergency Room for examination, police said. Both appeared uninjured.

Garriss was charged with negligent driving as a result and his car was eventually cleared from the highway after about 40 minutes, police said. The incident is under investigation. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Sankowich at Peter.S.Sankowich@dos.nh.gov or New Hampshire State Police at (603) 223-4381.

to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.