NH State Trooper Uses Cruiser To Bring Wrong-Way Driver From Swampscott To Halt

A New Hampshire State Police Trooper used his cruiser to bring a wrong-way driver to a stop on a state highway overnight, authorities said.

Troopers heard about a wrong-way driver going north on I-95 South near Exit 1 in Seabrook, NH, around 1:14 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, New Hampshire State Police report.

Responding troopers attempted to stop the vehicle as it approached the Hampton Toll Plaza in Hampton, NH, police continued. However, the vehicle did not stop and kept going in the wrong direction.

After troopers could not bring the car to a stop using lights and sirens, Trooper Peter Sankowich used his cruiser to tap the vehicle and guide it to the shoulder where it later stopped. Trooper Sankowich's cruiser sustained minor cosmetic damage as a result, police said.

Troopers later identified the driver of the 2010 Hyundai Sonata as 79-year-old David Garriss of Swampscott, MA, who appeared disoriented and confused. He, and his elderly female passenger, were taken to Seabrook Emergency Room for examination, police said. Both appeared uninjured.

Garriss was charged with negligent driving as a result and his car was eventually cleared from the highway after about 40 minutes, police said. The incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Sankowich at Peter.S.Sankowich@dos.nh.gov or New Hampshire State Police at (603) 223-4381.

