Model Rocket Launch Torches 2 Acres Of Grass At Pye Brook Park: Fire Officials

A family did more than just set off model rockets in Topsfield this week – they also set the ground on fire, officials said.

A person at Pye Brook Park called about a grass fire spreading across the field around 12:42 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, Topsfield Fire and Rescue said.

The blaze was enough to burn about two acres, Topsfield Fire said. The department used the situation as a reminder to residents about the current dry conditions in the state.

“Residents and visitors of Topsfield are cautioned as to the dangerous fire conditions that exist, Topsfield Fire said. “Activities like using model rocketry, smoking, and cooking/campfires may seem benign but are immeasurably more likely to cause a fire given the dry conditions Essex County as a whole is experiencing currently.”

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire was ruled accidental.

