Missing 86-Year-Old Woman Left Andover Hotel Wearing Pink Pajamas: Police

Andover Police are seeking the public's help in finding a missing 86-year-old woman who apparently left a hotel in her pajamas.
Ann Mador left the LaQuinta Hotel on foot sometime between 9:15 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11, according to police.
Mador, who is not familiar with the area, was said to be wearing a purple coat or pink pajamas, police said.
Anyone with information about Mador's whereabouts is asked to call Andover Police at 978-623-3500.
