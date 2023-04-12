Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice serves Andover, Beverly, Gloucester, Haverhill, Lawrence, Lynn, Methuen, Peabody, Salem & Saugus
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Possible Infant Remains Found Outside Revere Apartment: Police
Police & Fire

Missing 86-Year-Old Woman Left Andover Hotel Wearing Pink Pajamas: Police

David Cifarelli
@davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
Ann Mador
Ann Mador Photo Credit: Andover MA Police Department on Facebook

Andover Police are seeking the public's help in finding a missing 86-year-old woman who apparently left a hotel in her pajamas.

Ann Mador left the LaQuinta Hotel on foot sometime between 9:15 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11, according to police. 

Mador, who is not familiar with the area, was said to be wearing a purple coat or pink pajamas, police said.

Anyone with information about Mador's whereabouts is asked to call Andover Police at 978-623-3500.

to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.