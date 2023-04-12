Missing 86-Year-Old Woman Left Andover Hotel Wearing Pink Pajamas: Police

Andover Police are seeking the public's help in finding a missing 86-year-old woman who apparently left a hotel in her pajamas.

Ann Mador left the LaQuinta Hotel on foot sometime between 9:15 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11, according to police.

Mador, who is not familiar with the area, was said to be wearing a purple coat or pink pajamas, police said.

Anyone with information about Mador's whereabouts is asked to call Andover Police at 978-623-3500.

