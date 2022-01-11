Medford Man Nabbed For Several Break-Ins At North Andover Apartment Complex: Report

A Medford man was arrested in a series of break-ins and attempted break-ins at a North Andover apartment complex that heavily populated by college students, NBC10 Boston reports.

Adam Auditore, age 26, was wanted in connection with several incidents at Royal Crest Estates during the early morning hours of Monday, Oct. 31, North Andover Police said on Facebook.

Auditore was arrested on Tuesday and faces two counts of attempted breaking and entering and one count of trespassing, NBC10 Boston reports.

The apartment complex is also home to many students who attend Merrimack College, which is located only a short distance away. Students expressed how they were feeling unsafe because of the break-ins, NBC10 Boston continues.

"All of us have definitely been on edge about it its very scary and concerning," Leigha Draper told the outlet. Auditore will appear in court on Wednesday, the outlet continues.

