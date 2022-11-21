Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice serves Andover, Beverly, Gloucester, Haverhill, Lawrence, Lynn, Methuen, Peabody, Salem & Saugus
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Timing Shifts For Thanksgiving Weekend Storm: Here's What To Expect
Police & Fire

Massive Brush Fire Reported In Rockport (DEVELOPING)

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
Rockport Forest Fire Association
Rockport Forest Fire Association Photo Credit: Rockport Forest Fire Association on Facebook

Multiple crews were on the scene of a massive brush fire on the North Shore, town officials said.

Firefighters were addressing several fires in the area of Pigeon Hill Street, Steel Derrick and Johnson's Quarry on Monday morning, Nov. 21, Rockport Town Administrator said on Facebook.

The fire grew to three alarms and was scorching a whopping 81 acres, according to unconfirmed reports. The area where the fires were spreading was still considered to be under severe drought, according to US Drought Monitor

Residents were being told to expect heavy smoke conditions in the area throughout the day as well as discolored water.

Rockport experience another massive brush fire over the summer, which was the Briarwood Fire that scorched nearly 19 acres, as previously reported by Daily Voice

This is a developing story so check back for updates. 

to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.