Marblehead Teen Friends Go Missing, Believed To Be Together

A pair of high schoolers who failed to show up to class are now being sought by police, officials say.

Janeiry Nicole Torres and Zaria Randall, both 15 years old, were last seen at Marblehead High School at 2 Humphrey Street in Marblehead between 7:30 and 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 1, according to the Marblehead Police Department. Officials are requesting the public's help to find the two missing girls.

Torres, who was last seen at 8:00 a.m., is described by police as a light-skinned Hispanic female, 5 foot 6 inches tall, 200 pounds, with her black curly hair tied up in a ponytail that reaches her back. She was last known to be wearing a black American Eagle jacket, grey sweatpants, white Nike socks, hot pink crocs, and carrying a black Versace purse.

Torres is known to frequent AMC Southbay and Downtown.

Randall, who was last seen outside her high school at 7:30 a.m., is described by police as a Black female with braided hair tied into a bun with clear hair bands. She was last seen wearing a black coat over a grey hoodie and blue jeans or joggers and carrying a blue Nike drawstring backpack.

The teens are believed to be together.

Police request that anyone with information about their whereabouts call detectives at 617-343-5619.

