Man Used Stolen ID To Live Rent-Free In Lynn Apartment For Nearly Year: Feds

Josh Lanier
Using someone else's name, Steeve Jean lived in an apartment for nearly a year without paying rent, federal officials said.
A 36-year-old Lynn man is accused of stealing a person's identity to rent an apartment and then never paying rent, federal authorities said. 

Steeve Jean faces charges of wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, and unauthorized use of a Social Security number, the US Attorney for Massachusetts said. He potentially faces decades in prison if convicted. 

The prosecutor said that Jean rented an apartment in September 2021 under someone else's name and lived there until June 2022 without paying any recent. He left when the owners started eviction proceedings against him. 

He is also accused of filing two bogus applications to the Paycheck Protection Program, a federal COVID-19 aid initiative, where he claimed business losses for companies that did not exist, officials said. 

