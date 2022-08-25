Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice serves Andover, Beverly, Gloucester, Haverhill, Lawrence, Lynn, Methuen, Peabody, Salem & Saugus
Return to your home site

Menu

Essex Daily Voice serves Andover, Beverly, Gloucester, Haverhill, Lawrence, Lynn, Methuen, Peabody, Salem & Saugus

Nearby Sites

  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
  • Middlesex
    serves Arlington, Cambridge, Everett, Framingham, Lowell, Malden, Medford, Newton, Somerville & Waltham
  • Suffolk
    serves Boston, Chelsea, Revere & Winthrop
  • Norfolk
    serves Braintree, Brookline, Franklin, Needham, Norwood, Quincy, Randolph, Stoughton, Wellesley & Weymouth
Police & Fire

Man Robbed In Broad Daylight On Independence Greenway In Peabody: Report

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
Independence Greenway in Peabody
Independence Greenway in Peabody Photo Credit: Google Maps

Police are looking for a suspect after a man was robbed in broad daylight on a popular bike trail in Peabody, multiple news outlet report.

Police responded to a report of an armed robbery on the Independence Greenway, in the area of Russell Street, around noon on Wednesday, Aug. 24, Boston25 and NECN report

The victim told responding officers he was attacked by a man wielding a knife who demanded cash and his wedding ring, both outlets said citing Peabody Police. The victim suffered a nose injury as a result and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. 

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Peabody Police at 978-538-6369.

to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.