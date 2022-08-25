Man Robbed In Broad Daylight On Independence Greenway In Peabody: Report

Police are looking for a suspect after a man was robbed in broad daylight on a popular bike trail in Peabody, multiple news outlet report.

Police responded to a report of an armed robbery on the Independence Greenway, in the area of Russell Street, around noon on Wednesday, Aug. 24, Boston25 and NECN report.

The victim told responding officers he was attacked by a man wielding a knife who demanded cash and his wedding ring, both outlets said citing Peabody Police. The victim suffered a nose injury as a result and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Peabody Police at 978-538-6369.

