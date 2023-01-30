Man Dies After Crashing Car Into Haverhill Carpet Store: Police

A man drove his car into a carpet business's building, sending him to the hospital where he would later die, officials say.

The car was heading down Broadway around 2:00 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30 when he crashed into the KC Carpets building at 35 Lafayette Square, according to Massachusetts State Police and Essex County District Attorney's office.

Signifcant damage inflicted upon the building, according to a Tweet from @OscarJournalist.

The man, whose identity will be announced when it is verified and his next of kin notified, was hospitalized at Lawrence General Hospital, where he later died.

The crash is under investigation by the Haverhill police and the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstructions Section.

