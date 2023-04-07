Lynn Man Who Shared Child Porn Nabbed, Police Call His Crime 'Abhorrent'

A 58-year-old who shared child pornography online was caught red-handed when he shared images with undercover investigators as part of a months-long investigation, officials say.

Michael Derosa, of Lynn, was the subject of a child pornography investigation that started in December 2022 and culminated on Wednesday, March 22, according to the Rowley Police Department.

The investigation, carried out by the Rowley Police Cyber Crimes Unit, focused on an individual sharing child porn from an internet protocol address in Lynn. The person allegedly shared multiple images of child pornography with undercover investigators, police say.

A search warrant was obtained for the person and was carried out at 155 Curwin Circle in Lynn. The search warrant resulted in Derosa's arrest.

“Any crime against a child is abhorrent,” said Chief Scott Dumas. “The Rowley Police Cyber Crimes Unit will always do what it can to stop and prevent crimes against children.”

Rowley police carried out the search warrant with help from Lynn police, Topsfield police, and Massachusetts State Police.

Derosa was arraigned on Tuesday, April 4 in Newburyport District Court. He posted a $3,000 cash bail and was released.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.