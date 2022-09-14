Contact Us
Breaking News: Iranian Nationals Coordinated Cyberattacks On Boston Children's Hospital, Others: FBI
Level 3 Sex Offender From Lynn Arrested In Maine On Rape Charges

David Cifarelli
John Bastian tried evading his arrest by traveling from Lynn, MA to Norway, ME
John Bastian tried evading his arrest by traveling from Lynn, MA to Norway, ME Photo Credit: US Marshal's Service/Google Maps

A Level 3 sex offender from Massachusetts will be charged as a fugitive after he was arrested on rape charged in Maine this week, authorities said. 

John Bastian, age 64, of Lynn, was wanted on several charges including indecent assault and battery on person with intellectual disability, enticement of a child under 16, and rape of a child with force, the US Marshals Service reports.

A warrant for Bastian's arrest was issued out of Lynn District Court on Sept. 2 but be wasn't arrested until Monday, Sept. 12 in Norway, ME, the agency reports. 

Bastian was being brought back to Massachusetts where he will be charged as a fugitive. Bastian was previously convicted of raping and abusing a child in 1998 as well. 

