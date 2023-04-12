Lawrence 3-Alarm Fire Causes Road Closures, Police Say Avoid The Area

A three-alarm fire has heavily involved a building in Lawrence, leading police to warn the public to avoid the area.

The fire broke out at a home on Juniper Street in Lawrence early in the afternoon of Tuesday, April 12, according to Lawrence Police.

Heavy smoke and fire could be seen billowing out of the building's top floor.

Police say the fire led to several road closures.

This situation is developing. Click back here for more updates as they are available.

