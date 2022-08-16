Ipswich Man, 70, Killed After Intentionally Stepping In Front Of Train: MBTA

A 70-year-old Ipswich died Tuesday morning, Aug. 16, after authorities said he intentionally stepped in front of an oncoming train.

The man was walking along MBTA property off of Linebrook Road around 9 a.m. when he stepped onto the tracks and stood in the way of the train, MBTA officials said in an email to Salem News.

He was still alive when officers arrived, and they provided what medical aid they could until paramedics rushed him to Beverly Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead when he arrived, Ipswich police said.

They did not release the man's name.

