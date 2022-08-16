Contact Us
Ipswich Man, 70, Killed After Intentionally Stepping In Front Of Train: MBTA

Josh Lanier
Email me
A man intentionally stepped in front of an MBTA train near Ipswich on Tuesday morning, officials said.
A man intentionally stepped in front of an MBTA train near Ipswich on Tuesday morning, officials said. Photo Credit: Pi.1415926535 via Wikipedia

A 70-year-old Ipswich died Tuesday morning, Aug. 16, after authorities said he intentionally stepped in front of an oncoming train. 

The man was walking along MBTA property off of Linebrook Road around 9 a.m. when he stepped onto the tracks and stood in the way of the train, MBTA officials said in an email to Salem News

He was still alive when officers arrived, and they provided what medical aid they could until paramedics rushed him to Beverly Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead when he arrived, Ipswich police said. 

They did not release the man's name. 

