Breaking News: 2 Killed In Overnight Central Mass Car Crash: Police
Haverhill Fugitive Wanted For Attempted Murder Caught In New Hampshire: Police

David Cifarelli
Seth Castillo
Seth Castillo Photo Credit: Pelham Police on Facebook

A 21-year-old man from the Merrimack Valley wanted for attempted murder was arrested in New Hampshire this week, authorities said.

Seth J. Castillo, of Haverhill, MA, was arrested at 30 Bridge Street in Pelham, NH, around 7:48 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, Pelham Police said on Facebook.

Castillo was wanted on attempted murder charges stemming from an incident in Lawrence, police added. He is facing several charges as a fugitive from justice including: 

  • Armed Assault to Murder
  • Carry a Loaded Firearm without a License
  • Carry a Firearm without a License
  • Assault and Battery With a Dangerous Weapon
  • Discharge a Firearm within 500 feet of a Building

Castillo is currently being held at the Hillsborough County House of Corrections for a pending extradition hearing, police said. 

