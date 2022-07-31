Contact Us
Police & Fire

Haverhill Bicyclist, 44, Critically Injured After Struck By Car: Police

David Cifarelli
Haverhill Police Department
Haverhill Police Department Photo Credit: Facebook/Haverhill Police Department

A 44-year-old Haverhill resident was flown to a Boston hospital in critical condition after they were struck by a car, authorities said.

The bicyclist was struck by a 2016 Toyota Avalon at the intersection of Main and Merrimack Street around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, Haverhill Police said on Twitter

So far no charges have been filed and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (978) 373-1212 ext 1234.

