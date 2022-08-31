Gloucester Man Driving Motorcycle On Sidewalk Leads To Large Drug Bust: Police

A 33-year-old Gloucester man with a bookbag full of drugs, supplies, cash, and weapons wound up in jail after he was spotted driving on the sidewalk, police said.

Jason Moody, 33, was seen at a possible drug deal at Derby Street near the Oak Grove Cemetery Monday evening on a blue and white motorcycle, and a worried citizen who filmed the transaction called officers to share the video, Gloucester police said.

Police tracked him down near Gloucester Cross and School House Road, where they spotted him riding that same blue and white bike along the sidewalk, officials said. They pulled him over.

Inside his backbag, police found crack pipes, $3,700 in cash, 42 grams of crack, 11 grams of fentanyl, hypodermic needles, and an assortment of pills and prescription bottles in someone else's names, Gloucester police said. The entire haul takes up a table in the photo police released.

Moody only added to his problems when he broke a GPS monitor on his ankle while in custody at the Gloucester police station, authorities said.

Officials charged Moody with trafficking fentanyl, trafficking cocaine, possession of class A, B, and C substances, two counts of carrying a dangerous weapon, and several driving offenses, police said.

Police thanked the concerned citizen who filmed the alleged drug deal and called officers.

