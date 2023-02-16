Contact Us
Firefighters Battling Multi-Alarm Blaze Near Lynn Beach (DEVELOPING)

David Cifarelli
Lynn firefighters on the scene of a multi-alarm fire at 56 Sachem Street.
Lynn firefighters on the scene of a multi-alarm fire at 56 Sachem Street. Photo Credit: Lynn Fire Department on Facebook

Firefighters were on the scene of a multi-alarm fire on the North Shore on Thursday afternoon, Feb. 16, according to officials.

Crews responded to the two-alarm fire at 56 Sachem Street in Lynn around noon, according to Lynn Fire Department on Facebook.

The fire was said to be on the third floor of the building and was extending through the roof, the department continued. A video from the department showed heavy smoke coming from the building. 

No other information was initially released. This is a developing story so check back for more.

