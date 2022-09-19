Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice serves Andover, Beverly, Gloucester, Haverhill, Lawrence, Lynn, Methuen, Peabody, Salem & Saugus
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Boston Neo-Nazi Group Founder Back In Court As DA's Civil Rights Team Ramps Up Prosecutions
Police & Fire

Essex Community Evacuated After Military Device Found At Newly Sold House

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
Essex Police Department
Essex Police Department Photo Credit: Essex Police on Facebook

Several homes were evacuated after a military device was found at a recently-sold house in Essex, authorities said. 

The evacuation was ordered after a cleaning crew found the device at a home on Wood Drive around 10:33 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, Police Chief Paul Francis said. 

The Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad responded shortly after the initial call and evacuated six homes as a precaution. 

Parts of Chebacco Lake were cordoned off as well, Francis added. More information will be provided once it's available. Check back for updates. 

to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.