Essex Community Evacuated After Military Device Found At Newly Sold House

Several homes were evacuated after a military device was found at a recently-sold house in Essex, authorities said.

The evacuation was ordered after a cleaning crew found the device at a home on Wood Drive around 10:33 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, Police Chief Paul Francis said.

The Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad responded shortly after the initial call and evacuated six homes as a precaution.

Parts of Chebacco Lake were cordoned off as well, Francis added. More information will be provided once it's available. Check back for updates.

