Child Porn, Rape Charges: Lynn Man On The Run For Decade Captured In Dominican Republic

A former Lynn man who was wanted for more than ten years on child pornography and child rape charges was arrested this week in the Dominican Republic, authorities announced.

Melchor Datu, 51, a Filipino native, fled the country after he was indicted on child porn charges in December 2012, the US Attorney for Massachusetts said. Since then, the FBI has had an award for his capture. Last year, the agency upped the amount to $10,000.

Investigators said they found child pornography on Datu's laptop and two external hard drives at his home in October 2008.

In 2017, prosecutors in Lynn charged Datu with raping a child by force, the FBI said. It's unclear when the alleged assault happened.

Agents worked with officers in the Dominican Republic to track down Datu and arrest him on Thursday, Feb. 9.

“No matter where you go. No matter where you hide. If you are a fugitive from justice we will not stop until we find you. This arrest proves that fact," said United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.