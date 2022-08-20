Breakheart Reservation In Saugus Still Closed As Crews Battle Massive Brush Fire (PHOTOS)

Breakheart Reservation in Saugus has been closed for several days because of a multi-acre brush fire that has shown no signs of stopping.

The Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) originally closed the park on Wednesday, Aug. 17 but has since extended the closure until Sunday, Aug. 21.

While the cause of the fire is under investigation, A DCR official told NBC Boston that these fires are "suspicious" because there was no lighting strike that could have initiated the flames.

Several other towns have reported brush fires in the same timeframe including Marlborough, Georgetown and Rockport, which was getting aid from the National Guard earlier this week.

Crews from several neighboring departments have been called in to help control the fire at Breakheart. Images from several departments and residents can be found below:

With all of Massachusetts experiencing drought conditions, authorities fear it could take much longer to contain brush fires like the one at Breakheart.

"Drought induced fire behavior can result in suppression challenges for fire resources and result in extended incidents," Massachusetts EEA said online. "Residents are asked to exercise caution while working with open flames, and to completely drown all campfires out cold."

