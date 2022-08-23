Breakheart Reservation Fire In Saugus Intentionally Set, Mass DCR Says

A multi-acre brush that has been burning for a week started from five individual fires that were intentionally set, the Massachusetts Department of Conservation & Recreation (DCR) said.

The fires at Breakheart Reservation in Saugus were ignited on Wednesday, Aug. 17, DCR said. Two of the fires later merged into one larger fire and another fire also started, DCR added.

In total, the blaze has burned through 79 acres. Monday rainfall did bring some temporary relief, but the persistent drought conditions in Massachusetts have made it extremely difficult for crews to contain the flames.

"All fires within the drought stricken areas are experiencing extended operations, and can be expected to continue until significant rainfall events occur," DCR said.

The park will remain closed through Wednesday as crews continue to suppress existing fires and hot spots, DCR said. Heavy smoke conditions are expected in the surrounding areas as well.

In addition, Mass DCR has placed a temporary ban on all open flame and charcoal fires across the Massachusetts State Park System to prevent future wildfires.

