Body Found In Waters Of Salem Harbor: Report

Multiple authorities were on the scene of a body that washed up on a beach in Salem Harbor, the Marblehead Current reports.

A woman found the body while walking her dog at the end of Edgemere Road in Marblehead around 4 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, the outlet reports.

Marblehead and Salem Police responded to the scene later that day, the outlet reports. The Medical Examiner was also called to the scene, unconfirmed reports said.

