Body Found In Burning Car That Crashed In Driveway Of Rowley Home: DA

Authorities on the North Shore are investigating after a body was found in a burning vehicle this week.

Rowley Police responded to a report of a car crash at 935 Haverhill Street just before 1 a.m. on Friday, April 7, the Essex County District Attorney's Office reports.

Upon arrival, crews found the vehicle fully engulfed in flames and one person dead inside. Their has yet to be released.

The vehicle had no immediately known connection to the address, the DA's Office said. However, Rowley Police said they spotted the same vehicle parked across town on Stackyard Road about an hour before the crash.

An officer spoke with the driver, determined they were capable of driving and gave them directions, the DA's Office said. The officer then followed the driver on Route 133 into Ipswich before contacting Ipswich Police about the vehicle.

Rowley Police had not further contact with the driver until hearing about the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

