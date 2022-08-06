Billerica Man Allegedly Threatened To Stab Store Clerk With 'Dirty' Needle

A Billerica man who failed to come to court after two incidents in Revere last year finally appeared before a judge last week, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said.

Paul Gioiosa, 44, was arraigned in Chelsea District Court for the incidents on Thursday, June 2, the office said, one in which he allegedly threatened a store clerk with a "dirty" needle.

Revere Police responded to a call about a man, later identified as Gioiosa, who threatened the clerk with a hypodermic needle around 8:10 p.m. on December 20, 2021, the office reports.

Gioiosa apparently threatened to stab the clerk after he was told he could not use an outlet in the store to charge his phone. The incident was captured on a security camera, the office reports.

When officers found Gioiosa at the nearby Wonderland T stop, he fled on a bicycle and led police on a chase through traffic. Police eventually arrested Gioiosa after he collided with another vehicle and found the needle in his possession, according to the office.

After being released on bail, Gioiosa failed to appear in court. He is also facing charges related to another incident in which he allegedly attacked an MBTA employee at the same station, the office reports.

Gioiosa will be back in court on July 1 for a pretrial hearing in connection with both cases.

