Police & Fire

Arrest Made In Shooting At Lynn Wendy's That Injured 16-Year-Old Boy: Police

David Cifarelli
The shooting was reported at the Wendy's located on Boston Street in Lynn on Tuesday evening, Feb. 7
The shooting was reported at the Wendy's located on Boston Street in Lynn on Tuesday evening, Feb. 7 Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a shooting that happened at a drive-thru window of a fast food restaurant on the North Shore last month. 

The teenager was arrested in Marlborough on Wednesday, March 29, for the shooting that injured a 16-year-old worker at a Lynn Wendy's on Tuesday, Feb. 7, Lynn Police said on Twitter. 

The male employee was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries was expected to survive, as previously reported by Daily Voice

The suspect, who was not named, is expected to face charges of armed assault with intent to murder and intimidation of a witness, Lynn Police said. 

