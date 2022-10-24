Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice serves Andover, Beverly, Gloucester, Haverhill, Lawrence, Lynn, Methuen, Peabody, Salem & Saugus
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: 'I Don't Have To Pay For These': Boston Man Pulls Off Brazen Knifepoint Robbery At Shoe Store
Police & Fire

Andover Woman Facing Charges For Hit-And-Run That Injured 4-Year-Old In North Reading

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
Woburn District Court
Woburn District Court Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 39-year-old Andover woman will face charges in connection with a hit-and-run incident where a 4-year-old child was injured in North Reading earlier this month, authorities said.

The woman reportedly hit the child while they being pulled in a wagon by their parent on Lakeside Boulevard around 7:40 a.m. on Wednesday Oct. 19, North Reading Police Chief Michael Murphy reports. 

The 4-year-old was treated at a local hospital and later released. After being identified as the suspected driver, the woman turned herself into police.

She is expected to appear on several charges including negligent operation of a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury in Woburn District Court.

to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.