Andover Woman Facing Charges For Hit-And-Run That Injured 4-Year-Old In North Reading

A 39-year-old Andover woman will face charges in connection with a hit-and-run incident where a 4-year-old child was injured in North Reading earlier this month, authorities said.

The woman reportedly hit the child while they being pulled in a wagon by their parent on Lakeside Boulevard around 7:40 a.m. on Wednesday Oct. 19, North Reading Police Chief Michael Murphy reports.

The 4-year-old was treated at a local hospital and later released. After being identified as the suspected driver, the woman turned herself into police.

She is expected to appear on several charges including negligent operation of a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury in Woburn District Court.

