85-Year-Old Woman With Dementia Missing In Andover

An 85-year-old Andover woman walked away from her home on Friday, Sept. 16, and police are asking the public to help them find her as she could be in danger.

Park, who has dementia and speaks limited English, went missing from the Algonquin Avenue area around 2:45 p.m. She is likely wearing blue shorts, a jacket, and a hat, police said.

Andover Police ask anyone who sees her to contact the department immediately at 978-475-1212

