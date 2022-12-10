66-Year-Old Woman Dies After Hit By Car In Salem Hospital Parking Lot: Police

A 66-year-old woman has died after she was hit by a car in the parking lot of a Salem hospital this week, authorities said.

Police responded to the crash at North Shore Physicians Group, located at 331 Highland Avenue, around 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, Salem Police report.

Upon arrival, officers found Karen Raffa suffering from significant injuries to her leg and wrist. She was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital where she was originally listed in stable condition.

However, Raffa later died from her injuries, police said. The driver, an 87-year-old Peabody woman, stayed on site and was taken to Salem Hospital for evaluation, police said.

The crash is under investigation.

