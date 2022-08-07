Contact Us
Police & Fire

3-Alarm Fire In Merrimac Destroys Home, Sends 3 Firefighters To Hospital

Josh Lanier
Merrimac firefighters battled a three-alarm fire Sunday afternoon, Aug. 7, on Skunk Road.
Merrimac firefighters battled a three-alarm fire Sunday afternoon, Aug. 7, on Skunk Road. Photo Credit: Merrimac Fire Department

Three firefighters were wounded and rushed to a hospital for help Sunday afternoon, Aug. 7, while battling a house fire in Essex County, authorities said. 

The fire began just after 2 p.m. on Skunk Road in Merrimac. When the first crew of firefighters arrived on the scene, flames nearly engulfed the entire home, and firefighters had to call for backup, the Merrimac Fire Department said. Poor water pressure from a nearby hydrant hurt their efforts to contain the flames. Three crews would end up battling the blaze before they could put it out. 

Firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading into a nearby wooded area, which prevented a potential catastrophe, the department said. 

Two firefighters were hurt fighting the fire, and a third had a heart-related emergency and also needed medical care, the fire department said. 

Fire investigators are trying to determine what caused the blaze. The home is likely a total loss, officials said. 

