24-Year-Old Father ID'd As Victim of Lawrence Shooting: DA

A man with two children, one two-year-old and one four-month-old, died from a gunshot wound to the stomach, officials say.

Police received reports of gunshots just before midnight on Friday, March 17 and arrived at the scene to find 24-year-old Christopher Garcia suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker.

Garcia was transported from the area of the shooting at 216 Walnut Street in Lawrence to Lawrence General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to a GoFundMe created by Christopher's sister, Coralis Garcia, Christopher was followed by two men while his girlfriend and two young children were in the car.

"We are in complete shock and still trying to process this tragedy," Coralis wrote. "He will be remembered as a caring, loving father, son, cousin, and friend."

Funds raised from the GoFundMe will go towards his funeral expenses and his children, according to Coralis.

The shooting remains under investigation by members of the Essex County District Attorney’s Office State Police Detective Unit and detectives from the Lawrence Police Department.

