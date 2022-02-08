20-Year-Old Man Killed In Weekend Hamilton Crash: Police

A 20-year-old man was killed in a car crash over the weekend in Hamilton, authorities said.

Police responded to the crash in the area of 390 Bridge Street around 9:44 p.m. on Sunday, July 31, Hamilton Police said on Facebook.

Upon arrival, the male victim had to pulled from his 2014 Volkswagen Jetta and flown to a local hospital where he later died, police said.

Initial investigation suggested the driver veered off the side of the road for reasons currently unknown. The crash remains under investigation.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.