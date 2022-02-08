Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice serves Andover, Beverly, Gloucester, Haverhill, Lawrence, Lynn, Methuen, Peabody, Salem & Saugus
Return to your home site

Menu

Essex Daily Voice serves Andover, Beverly, Gloucester, Haverhill, Lawrence, Lynn, Methuen, Peabody, Salem & Saugus

Nearby Sites

  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
  • Middlesex
    serves Arlington, Cambridge, Everett, Framingham, Lowell, Malden, Medford, Newton, Somerville & Waltham
  • Suffolk
    serves Boston, Chelsea, Revere & Winthrop
  • Norfolk
    serves Braintree, Brookline, Franklin, Needham, Norwood, Quincy, Randolph, Stoughton, Wellesley & Weymouth
Police & Fire

20-Year-Old Man Killed In Weekend Hamilton Crash: Police

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
Hamilton Police Department
Hamilton Police Department Photo Credit: Facebook/Hamilton Police Department

A 20-year-old man was killed in a car crash over the weekend in Hamilton, authorities said.

Police responded to the crash in the area of 390 Bridge Street around 9:44 p.m. on Sunday, July 31, Hamilton Police said on Facebook

Upon arrival, the male victim had to pulled from his 2014 Volkswagen Jetta and flown to a local hospital where he later died, police said. 

Initial investigation suggested the driver veered off the side of the road for reasons currently unknown. The crash remains under investigation. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.