Police & Fire

2 Docked Boats Catch Fire At Portside Marine In Danvers

David Cifarelli
Smoke billowing from two boats that caught fire at Portside Marine in Danvers on Wednesday, Nov. 23
Smoke billowing from two boats that caught fire at Portside Marine in Danvers on Wednesday, Nov. 23 Photo Credit: Courtesy Photo

Two boats are damaged after they caught fire at a marina on the North Shore the day before Thanksgiving. 

The boats went aflame at Portside Marine in Danvers around 12:13 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23, according to Northeast Fire Alert's on Twitter. Boston Photojournalist Stanley Forman captured Danvers firefighters attacking the blaze from the water.

A nearby resident also saw crews responding and assured people that if their boat was docked at a different port, then it was safe. 

The fire was said to be contained around 12:30 with crews checking for hot spots, according to North Shore Incidents on Twitter. Officials did not release any information. 

