2 Docked Boats Catch Fire At Portside Marine In Danvers

Two boats are damaged after they caught fire at a marina on the North Shore the day before Thanksgiving.

The boats went aflame at Portside Marine in Danvers around 12:13 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23, according to Northeast Fire Alert's on Twitter. Boston Photojournalist Stanley Forman captured Danvers firefighters attacking the blaze from the water.

A nearby resident also saw crews responding and assured people that if their boat was docked at a different port, then it was safe.

The fire was said to be contained around 12:30 with crews checking for hot spots, according to North Shore Incidents on Twitter. Officials did not release any information.

