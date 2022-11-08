2 Children Hospitalized After Lynn House Goes Up In Flames: Report

Seven people, including two children, were hospitalized after an early morning 2-alarm fire ripped through a home in Lynn, authorities and reports said.

Crews responded to the fire at 7 Circuit Avenue in Lynn around 4 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 4, WHDH reports. Upon arrival, crews found heavy flames coming from the multi-family home.

WHDH said everyone taken to the hospital did not suffer burn injuries.

"We had a chance to talk to one of the guys who lives in there, and he said there were two kids who were stuck in there, but they were able to get them out," one neighbor told WCVB.

Several surrounding homes were evacuated as a precaution and firefighters from several neighboring departments also responded, NBC10 Boston reports.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

