2-Alarm Fire Closes Chunk Of Downtown Methuen (DEVELOPING)

A chunk of downtown Methuen was shut down because of a 2-alarm fire, authorities said.

The fire was reported at 52 Hampshire Street around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7, according to a Tweet from Metro Fire (MaFireEMS) on Twitter.

Heavy smoke was reportedly coming from the first first floor of the 2.5 story building. The fire eventually spread to the attic of the building, Metro Fire said in a separate Tweet.

Hampshire Street was closed from the Police Station to Pleasant Street as a result, Methuen Police said on Twitter.

Police said delays were expected. No word yet on any injuries.

This is a developing story so check back for updates.

