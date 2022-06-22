18-Year-Old Drowns In Prohibited Swimming Area On In Gloucester: Report

An 18-year-old has died after drowning in a prohibited swimming area in Gloucester, the Gloucester Times reports.

Multiple rescue crews responded to the reported drowning at Vernon's Pit around 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22, CBS Boston reports.

Crews performed CPR on the victim but were unsuccessful. The man was pronounced dead at a local hospital, the outlet reports.

The victim was allegedly swimming with a group of friends in the quarry earlier when he did not resurface, according to the outlet.

Swimming is prohibited in Vernon's Pit, Nelson's Pit, and at the Klondike Reservoir, the Gloucester Times reports. No other information was released.

