Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice serves Andover, Beverly, Gloucester, Haverhill, Lawrence, Lynn, Methuen, Peabody, Salem & Saugus
Return to your home site

Menu

Essex Daily Voice serves Andover, Beverly, Gloucester, Haverhill, Lawrence, Lynn, Methuen, Peabody, Salem & Saugus

Nearby Sites

  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
  • Middlesex
    serves Arlington, Cambridge, Everett, Framingham, Lowell, Malden, Medford, Newton, Somerville & Waltham
  • Suffolk
    serves Boston, Chelsea, Revere & Winthrop
  • Norfolk
    serves Braintree, Brookline, Franklin, Needham, Norwood, Quincy, Randolph, Stoughton, Wellesley & Weymouth
Police & Fire

18-Year-Old Drowns In Prohibited Swimming Area On In Gloucester: Report

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
A Gloucester Fire Department boating vessel
A Gloucester Fire Department boating vessel Photo Credit: Facebook/Gloucester Fire Department

An 18-year-old has died after drowning in a prohibited swimming area in Gloucester, the Gloucester Times reports

Multiple rescue crews responded to the reported drowning at Vernon's Pit around 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22, CBS Boston reports

Crews performed CPR on the victim but were unsuccessful. The man was pronounced dead at a local hospital, the outlet reports. 

The victim was allegedly swimming with a group of friends in the quarry earlier when he did not resurface, according to the outlet. 

Swimming is prohibited in Vernon's Pit, Nelson's Pit, and at the Klondike Reservoir, the Gloucester Times reports. No other information was released.

Click here to read the full stories from the Gloucester Times and CBS Boston.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.