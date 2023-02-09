12-Year-Old Son Among Trio Found Shot To Death Inside Andover Home

Authorities are investigating after three family members were found shot to death at an Andover home early Thursday morning, Feb. 9.

Andover Police responded to a home at 48 Porter Road after receiving a call around 3 a.m., the Essex County District Attorney's Office reports. Responding officers found three people inside the home who were all dead after being shot.

They were later identified as a 12-year-old son and his 55-year-old mother and 56-year-old father, WCVB reports. The boy is also a sixth grader at St. John's Prep in Danvers, which canceled class for the day, 7News' Steve Cooper reports.

Authorities do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public. The investigation is ongoing.

