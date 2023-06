Police responded for a report of a suspicious party saying they were an officer at the Walmart on Lynnway around 12:40 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28, Lt. Rick Connick told Daily Voice.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with the individual, who later denied that they were trying to impersonate an officer. So far no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

