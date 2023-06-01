Pedestrian Hospitalized In Peabody Car Crash On Route 1, Lane Closed

Local and state police responded to a crash that injured a pedestrian on Route 1 in Peabody on Thursday, June 1, according to the Peabody Police Department.

The pedestrian was conscious and alert when officials responded to the scene. He was taken to Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington by an ambulance.

The roadway was reduced to one lane, according to Mass511.

This incident is developing. Check back for more details as they are available.

