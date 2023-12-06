'Overwhelmed With Love': Fundraiser For Father Killed In Accident In Saugus Tops $75K

Patrick Kenney Jr., 42, was found with a knife wound outside of Kowloon restaurant at 948 Broadway just after 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2. Paramedics rushed him to Mass General, where doctors pronounced him dead, the Essex County District Attorney said.

He leaves behind a wife and twin children.

Patrick's sisters-in-law created a GoFundMe to raise money to help them as they grieve.

Pat was not just a loving father; he was also Lauren's best friend and confidant. His sudden absence has created a void that words cannot fill. As we navigate this challenging time, our main focus is ensuring that the children receive the support necessary to navigate their daily lives amid these newfound challenges.To provide a safety net for Lauren, Ava, and Patrick during this period of grief, we're launching this GoFundMe campaign. Your generosity will contribute to their future educational needs, ensuring that Pat's dream of securing a bright future for his family endures. The funds raised will also establish a resource for the children's long-term educational and additional requirements.

More than 700 people have contributed to the campaign, helping it raise more than $26,000 over its $50,000 goal. The organizers said they are "overwhelmed with the love" from the community.

Lauren & family are beyond overwhelmed with the love and support pouring in. We can’t thank you all enough for your generosity and kind words during this difficult time. Thank you, from the bottom of our hearts

Click here for more information on the GoFundMe campaign.

