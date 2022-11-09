Matriarch Of Iconic Saugus Restaurant Kowloon Restaurant Dies At 95: Report

The woman who helped make Kowloon Restaurant into one of the most iconic and beloved restaurants in Saugus has died, a news report announced on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

Madeline and her husband, William Wong, opened the restaurant on Route 1 in 1959 and grew it into a landmark establishment over the next six decades, WCVB reported. William died in 2011 at 88 years old.

The couple had six children, several grandchildren, and great-grandchildren who run the restaurant today.

The family did not release any information on her cause of death.

Those who knew Madeline Wong remember her as a tenacious businesswoman and loving mother with a big heart.

"I just look at her as she's a superwoman. A pioneer. A loving wife to my dad for 62 years," her son Andy Wong told WCVB earlier this year. "She always had love for everybody."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.