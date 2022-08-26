Lowell Father Killed In Motorcycle Crash 'Made An Impact On Everyone's Life,' Friends Say

Friends and family of a 34-year-old father from Lowell got some devastating this week when they heard that he was no longer alive.

Kruise Herring Delgado was killed in a crash that happened on I-495 in Amesbury just before 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, Massachusetts State Police said.

Investigation suggests Delgado tried to squeeze through a tight gap between a tractor-trailer and Tesla when his motorcycle got caught in the back of the trailer.

He then made contact with the Tesla, causing the motorcycle to overturn. Delgado was subsequently thrown from the motorcycle and died at the scene, police said.

"I miss my best friend so much," one of Delgado's friends said on Facebook. "I pray for his family and kids. Kruise Herring made an impact on everyone’s life around him."

Several other friends took the time to reflect on some of their fondest memories with Delgado.

"You introduced yourself to me when I came in to get Lew as the beautiful chocolate man," another said. "You're a solid guy and good person who loved your family so much with pure good intention. I'm so sorry this happen to you."

"Rip Kruise Herring, one of the first friends I had coming to Lowell and always a happy person with a smile that could light up a room with the energy to match," another said. "You will be missed and always remembered."

Meanwhile, the crash remains under investigation.

