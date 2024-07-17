The 47-year-old Barstool Sports owner found himself in Essex County, at Tripoli Pizza & Bakery in Lawrence, for the latest edition of his “One Bite Pizza Reviews” YouTube series that was posted Tuesday, July 16.

Founded by the Zappala family in 1924, the business started selling fresh bread and Italian pastries from its Common Street bakery. In 1944, they introduced their signature thin-crust pies on the coast at Salisbury Beach, which proved to be a hit with beachgoers.

Ever the contrarian, Portnoy took issue with the phrase “beach pizza” right out of the gate.

“But we’re not on the beach here,” he tells a man who approaches. “So why?”

The man then explains that the restaurant came before the beach pizza.

“So then it can’t be ‘beach pizza,’” Portnoy quips.

He then proceeds to take two bites out of his slice, commenting on the “sweet sauce,” before saying it’s “not my vibe.”

Two more bites follow and Portnoy renders his score: a 6.2.

Fortunately for Tripoli Pizza, customers have been much more generous with their reviews on Yelp, where the restaurant holds a 4.4 out of 5-star rating.

“Always worth a trip to Tripoli! The smells and the tastes. Incredible pizza either way, just the right ratio of sauce and cheese,” Donna S., of North Andover, wrote.

“It is no wonder that this place has been around for so many generations with the same talented, proud, and kind family,” Kevin R., of Plainfield, New Hampshire, added. “Such a community gem with the absolute best food and people.”

In addition to Lawrence, Tripoli has locations in North Andover, Methuen, Salisbury, and Seabrook. Find out more on its website.

