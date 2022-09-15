Revere Man Gets 5 Years For 2020 Attack On Danvers Indoor Sports Manager

A man from Revere was sentenced to five years in prison and three years probation for violently attacking the manager of a sports facility in Danvers two years ago.

Crismael Lithgow, age 23, pleaded guilty Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 14, to several charges for his role in attacking a manager at Danvers Indoor Sports on the night of September 30, 2020, the Essex County District Attorney's Office said.

The charges included two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, and assault and battery, according to the office.

The attack happened around 11 p.m. after Lithgow's younger brother got upset when he was told to stop playing basketball because the facility was closing for the night, CBS Boston reports.

The two brothers then came up behind the manager, started kicking him multiple times and eventually stabbed him, the outlet reports. The manager, who was not identified, was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the outlet said.

The brothers were later arrested and charged with armed assault with intent to murder, the outlet said. That charge was later dismissed as a result of the guilty pleas, The Salem News reports.

Upon his release from prison, Lithgow must also stay away from and have no contact with the victim, stay away from the Danvers Indoor Sports facility and participate in anger management class, the DA's office said.

Lithgow was also a member of MassBay Community College Men's Basketball team and was previously arrested for driving with a suspended license at the age of 19 in January 2019.

