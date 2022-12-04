Pilot Injured After Gyrocopter Crashes At Beverly Regional Airport: Report

One person is injured after a gyrocopter crashed at an airport on the North Shore, reports said.

The crash happened after the plane tried taking off at Beverly Regional Airport in Beverly around 11:35 a.m., WCVB reports citing the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The pilot, who was the only one on board, was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, Boston25 reports. The FAA is investigating the crash.

This comes two days after another plane crashed at Falmouth Airpark in Falmouth, killing one person and seriously injuring another.

