Pair Found Guilty Of Shooting 35-Year-Old Lynn Father To Death In 2020: DA

Two men were found guilty of first-degree murder for a 2020 shooting death of a 35-year-old father from Lynn in what prosecutors said was "an unjustified attack," according to officials.

Tyrell Junior Berberena, 27, of Malden and Marcus Carlisle, 25, of Lynn were convicted of 13 counts in connection with the shooting death of Noe Hernandez on Tuesday, March 14, the Essex County District Attorney's Office reports. The pair was among four men originally arrested in connection with the shooting that happened on July 4, 2020.

Hernandez, along with four others, were shot when the group allegedly fired 20 rounds into a cookout as they drove by in a rented pickup truck, the DA's Office reports. Hernandez' girlfriend told 7News he was waiting outside for her to leave the cookout when the shooting occurred.

“When I came downstairs, that’s when it happened,” she told the outlet. “He just fell on my feet, blood all over my feet.”

Hernandez had an 8-year-old daughter, his girlfriend also told 7News. She added that the couple "had dreams" that included buying a house together.

"The truth prevailed and I hope it brings some relief to Noe’s family and those injured in this intentional and unjustified attack," Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker said.

The third man arrested, Josue Cespedes of Lynn, pleaded guilty to manslaughter last year and received a sentence of 9-12 years, the DA's Office adds.

The fourth man arrested, Elijah Fontes-Wilson, also of Lynn, will eventually plead guilty to accessory before the fact to assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon.

