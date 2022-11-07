Newburyport Man, 71, Survives 50-Foot Drop During New Hampshire Hike

A 71-year-old Massachusetts man from the North Shore was seriously injured over the weekend after he fell 50 feet while hiking on a mountain in New Hampshire.

Harvey Weener of Newburyport and a friend finished rock climbing at Mount Major on Saturday, July 9, around 4 p.m.

As they were hiking their way out along the Precipice Trail, Weener slipped and fell 50 feet into a ravine about a mile from the trailhead, New Hampshire Fish and Wildlife officials said. He was too hurt to get out, and the rocky terrain made rescuing him difficult.

Rescue workers had to use ropes to reach Weener and lift him out of the gully where he'd fallen. They used all-terrain vehicles to rush him to an awaiting helicopter to take him to a nearby hospital for treatment, officials said.

Authorities did not release any information on his condition.

