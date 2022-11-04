Lawrence Police Officer Gets 10-12 Years For Raping 13-Year-Old Boy In 2018

A Lawrence Police officer has been sentenced to 10-12 years in prison for raping a 13-year-old boy he met through a dating app four years ago, authorities said.

Officer Carlos Vieira, age 53, was previously found guilty of two counts aggravated rape of a child and indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

Vieira met the boy through the social media app GRINDR in the summer of 2018, the Essex County District Attorney's Office reports. The duo eventually met up at Mt. Vernon Park in Lawrence where they got into Vieira's SUV and engaged in sexual activity.

Later that year, the boy recognized Vieira when his family was forced to evacuate their house during the gas explosions on September 13, 2018. The boy's mom eventually learned about her son's encounter with the officer and she reported it to the DA's Office.

“The defendant’s conduct is an affront to the community he swore to protect,” DA Jonathan Blodgett said. “The victim and his entire family will never be the same. I hope that they can now find some healing and peace.”

Upon his release from prison, Vieira must serve five years of probation, during which he must stay away from and have no contact with the victim and his family.

He must also register as a sex offender, complete sex offender evaluation and treatment and have no unsupervised contact with children under 16, the office reports.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.